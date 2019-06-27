Broward girl comatose after suspect allegedly drugged, raped her

A Miramar teenager is in jail after allegedly drugging and raping a 15-year-old girl before uploading a video of her naked to his Instagram story.

Jorge Martinez, 18, has been charged with sexual battery, giving a controlled substance to a minor and making or publishing child pornography.

The 15-year-old girl is in a coma and fighting for her life, according to police.

According to the arrest report, the victim had a party at her house on Monday where a witness said Martinez gave her two Percocet pills.

After the party, several guests, including the victim, went to the suspect’s house.

Martinez later posted a video to his Instagram story where a naked, unconscious girl is seen in the background, according to the arrest report.

Martinez could be heard saying he had sex with her but, “The Perc got her knocked out bro,” according to police.

One of the victim’s friends saw the video, recognized 15-year-old, and began searching for her.

Shortly after, the 15-year-old was found unconscious with blue lips and transported to Palmetto General Hospital.

She was later airlifted to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital where she remains in “very critical” condition, according to officials.

Police say the suspect admitted he was with the victim and posted the video onto his social media.

Martinez appeared before a judge in Fort Lauderdale Thursday morning and is being held on $550,000 bond.

Police have not released the name of the 15-year-old victim.