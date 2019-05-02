Broward HS Teacher Arrested for Relationship with Student

A 54-year-old Broward County school teacher is facing charges for allegedly having a three-week romantic relationship with a 16-year-old female student at Cypress Bay High School last October.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the student told officials in April that Vincent Edward Grossi kissed her on at least five instances and grabbed her buttocks through her clothing.

The student also told authorities that she and Grossi spent time in his classroom discussing his ex-wifes, children and other details of his personal life.

The probable cause affidavit adds that he improved her grades and gave her special treatment over other students. It also states that Grossi kissed the student for the first time when they were alone in his classroom on October 3.

The document further reveals that Grossi covered the window and placed his desk in a way in which it was not visible from the window.

He is being held on a charge of an authority figure soliciting and engaging in a romantic relationship with a student.

Grossi first denied the relationship with the 16-year-old student, before admitting that he may have “made a mistake” by spending time with her in his classroom during lunch.

Grossi’s bond is set at $5,000. Other female students have come forward w3ith similar claims against Grossi, according to authorities.