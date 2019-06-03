Broward Jail Accidentally Frees Murder Suspect

A manhunt is underway for 28 year old Eric Vail who was released from the Broward County jail while being charged with first degree murder.

Vail was arrested in January for second degree murder after a shooting in Pembroke Park and that charge was later upgraded to first degree murder by a grand jury.

According to the sheriff’s office they were never presented with the proper paperwork by the State Attorney’s Office stating that Vail was to be held on the new charge.

When the Broward Sheriff’s Office was informed that the second degree murder charge had been dropped Vail was released.

The Broward State Attorney said in a statement “After speaking again with the Sheriff’s Office this morning, we are confident that the State Attorney’s Office correctly followed all procedures and provided the relevant paperwork through the proper channels.”

BSO is asking anyone with information on Vail’s whereabouts to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS