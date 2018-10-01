Broward man accused of killing young girl’s puppy

Johansen Concepcion De La Ros is accused of fatally shooting a family’s puppy Saturday evening.

Police say he took a position on a balcony at the Centro Apartments in Davie, Florida and used a high-powered pellet gun with a scope to shoot Princess, the puppy while a couple was walking the animal.

The couple initially said they had no idea what caused their dog to start bleeding from the mouth, according to police.

But a veterinarian confirmed Princess, an 8-month-old puppy, died after being shot through the chest.

The dog belonged to the couple’s 8-year-old daughter and had just moved to Florida from out of state the day before.

Police found De La Ros in his apartment after an off-duty officer witnessed the incident.

He faces a charge of felony cruelty to animals.

