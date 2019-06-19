Broward Man Accused of Social Posts Threatening DeSantis, Other Officials

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a Fort Lauderdale man is in trouble for allegedly making death threats on Facebook about prominent federal, state and local officials.

Investigators say 30-year-old Patrick Joseph Taylor used the alias “Rick Johnson” on the social media website.

The threats, which were posted on June 2, named FBI Director Christopher Wray, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony, and Hallandale Beach Police Chief Sonia Quinones.

Deputies arrested Taylor last Monday. He is facing four counts of the felony charge of intimidation, writing or sending threats to kill.

During a bond court hearing on Tuesday, he said, “It’s not me. I’m not a criminal. I’ve never been convicted of a crime.”

According to the deputies’ report, the posts said: “Dog whistle, the head of the FBI is about to be murdered,” “Dog whistle and they’re going to kill the head of Hallandale Police Department very soon”, “Dog whistle and the new head of BSO will be murdered” and “The governor of Florida will be executed,” the report said.

The FBI is directing questions about the case to the sheriff’s office, and representatives for DeSantis and Quinones are not commenting.

Broward Sheriff Lieutenant Greg Molamphy says his team became aware of Taylor when one of the man’s Facebook friends reported the posts.

During the hearing held on Tuesday, Assistant State Attorney Eric Linder told Broward County Judge Ellen Feld, “I have great concern for not only the listed victims in the case, [but also for] the safety of the community in general.”

Linder explained that Taylor has another open court case which includes charges of trespassing and resisting arrest without violence.

Feld set bonds of $401,000 in this case. He has also ordered Taylor to not have any contact with the officials named in the threats or to possess guns or ammunition; to not use the Internet; and, if he is freed on bond, to be supervised before his trial with a GPS monitor.