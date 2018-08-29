A man who was convicted of murdering a Wilton Manors couple in December 2010 and then stealing their car to head to north Florida received the death penalty on Wednesday.

Peter Avsenew, 33, was found guilty last January of killing Stephen Adams and Kevin Powell, a couple who invited him to live in their home after he posted a Craigslist ad.

Broward Circuit Judge Ilona Holmes was considering pleas for a lesser punishment through his court-appointed attorney, who argued that his client experienced childhood trauma due to his sister’s murder and his stepfather allegedly abusing him.

However, Holmes’ decision to accept the jury’s recommendation of execution became final after she considered Avsenew’s comments to her and to the court that he had no regrets and his additional claim that, “It is my duty as a white man to cull the weak and timid from existence. Homosexuals are a disease to mankind and must be put down.”

Avsenew becomes Broward’s first defendant to be sentenced to die since the passing of a law last year that required a jury to make a unanimous decision when imposing the death penalty.

He was arrested in January after his mother turned him in.

The post Broward Man Sentenced to Death for Murdering Roommates appeared first on 850 WFTL.