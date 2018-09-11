Broward Man Steels Ambulance For Ride Home from Hospital

A Broward man just released from the hospital needed some wheels to get home so he stole an unattended bright red ambulance, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

Michael Paul, who appears to be suffering with growths on his ears, is accused of stealing an ambulance from Broward Health North https://t.co/H9f0u9Dl1f pic.twitter.com/2zvhKLor6t — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) September 10, 2018

Fortunately, the ambulance was equipped with a GPS tracking device, so it was tracked down by police quickly on Sunday.

Now 25-year-old Michael Paul, who is has unusual growths on his ears, is housed at the Broward County Jail, charged with grand theft and driving without a valid license.

Broward Sheriff’s spokeswoman Joy Oglesby says that Paul told arresting deputies that he stole the ambulance because he needed a car and it was available.

She says he climbed into the ambulance as paramedics were checking another patient into the emergency room at Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach on Sunday.

Deputies tracked down the ambulance within 30 minutes about nine miles from the hospital in Deerfield Beach.

