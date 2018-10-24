Broward Office of Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz Evacuated Due to Suspicious Package

On this day of dangerous deliveries, Sunrise police confirmed they’re investigating a possible suspicious package at the Sunrise offices of Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Sunrise Police said they responded to the office of the Democratic rep for Florida’s 23rd congressional district.

Live: Suspicious package sent to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s office in Sunrise https://t.co/Pz66zAl7sr — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) October 24, 2018

The office has been evacuated. Wasserman-Schultz is the former Chairwoman for the Democratic National Committee and a critic to the Trump administration.

Other potential explosive devices mailed to former President Obama, Hillary Clinton and CNN’s NY Bureau at The Time Warner Center have similar characteristics according to reports.

The bureau in New York City is being evacuated this hour.

Just an hour earlier, the Secret Service confirmed they intercepted suspicious packages mailed to the homes of Obama and Clinton.

Multiple agencies are investigating all of the incidents, including the Secret Service, FBI and the NYPD.

These mailings come days after a suspicious explosive devices was mailed to billionaire Democratic activist George Soros.