Broward Resident Calls 911 on Lizard in Toilet Bowl

Imagine lifting the toilet seat to find a reptile lurking in the bowl. It happened Thursday in Fort Lauderdale.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Engine 13 is called to the scene.
They were having a quiet afternoon when the call came in saying they have an iguana in the toilet.
They’d had some tough assignments but never a a lizard in the lou.
The team raced to the scene, lifted the seat and sent the Geico gecko impostor on his way.
The homeowner relieved with the rapid response and reptile release.

