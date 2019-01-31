Broward School Chief Runcie to Meet with Parents to Answer Safety Questions

With the one year anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre just two weeks away, Broward Schools Superintendent Runcie is inviting parents from each grade level to air their questions about school safety. The four meetings aren’t open to the general public or the media.
Runcie cancelled a general meeting with all the parents for safety concerns.

Also, Gov. Ron DeSantis says he can’t remove Broward County School Superintendent Robert Runcie because he isn’t an elected official. Runcie oversees the district where 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Also The Broward County School District is losing another official. Marketing director Tracy Clark has resigned, but Superintendent Robert Runcie said this week she could stick around a few more months until a replacement is found.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Furloughed Federal Workers Finally Get Paid Today Reports of shots fired in Jupiter Trump says US intelligence chiefs are ‘extremely passive and naive’ on Iran Police: UCF student arrested, had fully automatic AR-15 in car on campus FBI investigate tunnel leading from wooded area to Pembroke Pines bank Where’s Ruth?
Comments