Broward Sheriff Scott Israel: “I am Not Suspended, Yet, and I will Fight”

Despite reports that newly sworn in Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended Broward Sheriff Scott Israel, the sheriff tells 850WFTL he is NOT suspended, yet.

Florida’s youngest Governor in a century is making good on campaign threats on the same day he is sworn in.

DeSantis, who was sworn in Tuesday morning, had not made a formal announcement of a possible suspension of Broward Sheriff Scott Israel, but the sheriff told members of his command staff Tuesday that he expects Florida’s new governor to suspend him, sources say.

Israel reached the conclusion based on what people in Tallahassee told him, one source told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The sheriff expects to be suspended “as soon as this week,” the source said.

The months-long parlor game of when Israel might be removed heated up Tuesday with the departure of Gov. Rick Scott and the swearing-in of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In his inaugural remarks as the new leader of the Sunshine State, DeSantis said, “If a local official is neglectful of required duties, I will remove the official.”. Israel’s discussions with staff about his ouster was first reported by Miami New Times.

REPORTS: Broward Sheriff Scott Israel has told his command staff that he will be suspended by Florida’s new governor. Developing story: https://t.co/v57YJk8nis pic.twitter.com/w5kCKyZjdU — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) January 8, 2019

Sheriff Israel’s attorney Stuart Kaplan says he will fight the suspension, when and if it happens.

The Sheriff tells 850WFTL that he, “looks forward to going to court with my attorney and the Lord.”

Sheriff Israel is an elected official like former Broward Supervisor of Elections Dr. Brenda Snipes who was fighting in Federal court against Governor Rick Scott’s suspension of her. Her attorneys argued that he due process rights were violated and questioned the constitutionality of the governor suspending an elected official.

In addition the FDLE report on the Parkland mass shooting has yet to be released. When it is released and if it implicates wrong-doing by Sheriff Israel in his handling of the Parkland incident