Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Killed in Overnight Crash

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is mourning the sudden passing of one of its own, as traffic homicide detectives investigate the death of a deputy following an overnight crash.

According to a report, a gray Toyota Tundra pickup truck collided with the deputy’s patrol car at about 3 a.m. at Southwest 10th Street and Military Trail in Deerfield Beach. The deputy was responding to a domestic violence call.

Veda Coleman-Wright, a BSO spokeswoman, says drivers should avoid the area “for the next several hours.”

This morning our hearts are heavy. The Broward Sheriff’s Office family is grieving the loss of a #BSO deputy who died after being involved in an on-duty crash early Sunday morning. We ask for thoughts and prayers. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) July 21, 2019

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel transported the driver of the truck and the deputy to Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach.

Doctors pronounced the deputy dead a short time later. The driver of the pickup is in stable condition and doctors expect him to survive.

Anyone who was in the area of the crash and has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact BSO Traffic Homicide Detective Carlos De Jesus at 954-321-4842. pic.twitter.com/rmJ7voP7Z7 — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) July 21, 2019

Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, several dozen deputies and Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel lined up to escort the deputy’s body from the hospital to the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office in Fort Lauderdale.