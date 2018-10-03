Tuesday, a South Florida coach was arrested after police say the man was caught in an online sting, seeking to have sex with a young boy.

Dustin Garvin faces a charge of using a computer to solicit sex with a child.

The 32-year-old man works as an assistant athletic director and assistant wrestling coach at J.P. Taravella High School in Coral Springs.

According to the arrest report, an undercover agent with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement replied to a Craigslist ad by a user named “Dirty Dusty” on Aug. 30.

Garvin who used the alias “Dirty Dusty” exchanged messages with an undercover agent posing as a 13-year-old boy.

In the messages, the agent said he would allow Garvin to have oral sex with his son while he watched.

Garvin asked the agent several times whether he was a police officer, but the agent assured Garvin it was not a sting, according to the report.

Additionally, the report said that the two exchanged pictures and planned to meet at a Starbucks later that week after 5 p.m.

Garvin reportedly told the agent that he worked at a school and did not want to meet near Coral Springs.

Lastly, the wrestling coach asked the agent if he could contact the boy through email resulting in an undercover FBI agent answering Garvin’s emails as the boy.

Following Garvin’s arrest he admitted to corresponding with the FDLE agent and the FBI agent, police said.

The post Broward wrestling coach charged for soliciting sex from ‘boy’ online appeared first on 850 WFTL.