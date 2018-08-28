Bruce Ohr to Face Grilling on Capitol Hill

A Justice Department lawyer who worked for years in relative anonymity will be on the Hill today for a private interview.
Bruce Ohr will testify on Capitol Hill today about his connections to a former British spy who wrote a dossier about President Trump’s alleged Russian connections.
Ohr will be questioned in a closed-door session of the House Oversight Committee and will likely be asked about the Steele Dossier.
The dossier was compiled by Christopher Steele and Fusion GPS, where Ohr’s wife worked.
Ohr had extensive contact with Steele, and documented his meetings with Steele who was cut loose from the FBI after he had contact with the media which violated protocol.

The post Bruce Ohr to Face Grilling on Capitol Hill appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Multi-State Amber Alert Issued for Missing Children Children’s Advil Recalled After Dosage Mislabeling Polls Are Open for Primary Election Day in Florida The News You Need To Know In A Minute 8/28/18 Accused Jacksonville Shooter Hospitalized for Mental Breakdown Prescribed Anti-psychotic Medication Two Rescued After Being Trapped in Home by Attacking Dog
Comments