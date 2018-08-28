A Justice Department lawyer who worked for years in relative anonymity will be on the Hill today for a private interview.

Bruce Ohr will testify on Capitol Hill today about his connections to a former British spy who wrote a dossier about President Trump’s alleged Russian connections.

Ohr will be questioned in a closed-door session of the House Oversight Committee and will likely be asked about the Steele Dossier.

The dossier was compiled by Christopher Steele and Fusion GPS, where Ohr’s wife worked.

Ohr had extensive contact with Steele, and documented his meetings with Steele who was cut loose from the FBI after he had contact with the media which violated protocol.

The post Bruce Ohr to Face Grilling on Capitol Hill appeared first on 850 WFTL.