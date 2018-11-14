BSO: Accused Parkland Mass Shooter Attacks Officer in Jail

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is reporting that Parkland school mass shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz was involved in an altercation with an officer inside the Broward County Jail, where he is awaiting trial for allegedly killing 17 people this past February.

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to NBC 6 that Cruz attacked a detention officer inside the facility Wednesday morning. The officer involved was hurt, but the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Cruz has been charged with both aggravated assault and battery on an officer, as well as use of a chemical or electrical weapon on an officer.

According to police, Cruz entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where he was once a student, and opened fire on February 14th, killing 14 students and three staff members before being arrested shortly after. He entered a plea of not guilty after prosecutors announced they would seek the death penalty in the case. Cruz had previously confessed according to BSO.

The incident comes at the same time as the MSD commission is meeting in Sunrise, with Broward schools superintendent Robert Runcie, Sheriff Scott Israel and Scot Peterson – the school resource officer who has been criticized for his response during the shooting – are scheduled to speak.