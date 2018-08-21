BSO Debuts App so Students can Discretely Report Concerning Situations

The Broward Sheriffs Office has unveiled a new smartphone app, they hope will get information out to authorities quicker while making schools safer at the same time .

The free SaferWatch allows students, teachers, parents, and staff to communicate with authorities in various ways through their smartphone.

App users can use it to send texts, photos, videos and audio tips. The app even allows authorities to track the phone’s GPS location.

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel says the app was designed to be compatible with the generation as 95% of students and staff have access to a smartphone.

Israel also says the app does not replace 911 calls but is there so that students, staff, and teachers can discreetly contact authorities about non-emergency but concerning situations.

“This is going to allow them to communicate with the Broward Sheriff’s Office,” said Israel. “They can remain anonymous, they don’t have to be afraid and they can communicate on non-emergency calls. SaferWatch does not take the place of the 911 call. It’s about calls like bullying, information about what another child might be posting.”

The app is one of many ways police and the Broward school district is trying to beef up school security after 17 people where shot and killed at Stoneman Douglas High School in February.

Check out our Back to School Safety panel below to see what other changes have and have not been made to schools and how returning feel about their safety coming back to school.

