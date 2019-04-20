BSO Deputy’s Rough Arrest of South Florida Teen Leads to Investigation

A Broward County Sheriff’s deputy was placed on restrictive administrative leave following the rough arrest of a 15-year-old boy in Tamarac on Thursday.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony asked for patience Friday as Internal Affairs probes the incident.

Broward County Mayor Mark Bogen released a statement Thursday calling on the firing of the deputy who was captured on cellphone video pepper-spraying and then banging a teenage boy’s head into the ground during an arrest.

The deputy in question, Christopher Krickovich, wrote in the arrest report that he and another officer were trying to break up a fight when they walked over to the teen and ordered him to sit down.

Krickovich said that the teen took an aggressive stance toward himself and the other officer and began clenching his fists.

Krickovich added that in response he pepper sprayed the teen before taking him to the ground and placing him in handcuffs.

Cellphone video captured the incident where Krickovich and two other deputies are seen banging the teen’s face on the pavement and punching his head.

The deputy claimed in the report that the teen appeared to be pushing up while he was pushing down on the teen to apprehend him.

“Again, the three of us were outnumbered by the large group of students who were yelling, threatening us and surrounding us. I had to act quickly, fearing I would get struck or having a student potentially grab weapons off my belt or vest,” Krickovich wrote.

According to the arrest report, Krickovich was forced to punch the teen in the head as a “distractionary technique” to free the teen’s right hand, which the teen had placed under his face as the deputy was slamming it into the ground.

The teen appeared in court Friday on charges of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest without violence and trespassing.

The judge agreed to lessen the charges to a simple assault charge after the boy’s attorney argued that there was no probable cause for the aggravated assault charge.

However, the judge did acknowledge that there was a struggle during the incident outside the McDonald’s in Tamarac and the teen tried to get his arm free, which led to the resisting arrest charge.

The teen, who has no prior criminal history, was released to his mother after the hearing.

Deputy Krickovich was ordered to surrender his BSO ID card, all BSO-issued weapons, and any other symbol of authority.

He is also not allowed to drive a BSO vehicle or enter any BSO facility, except where he is assigned unless Internal Affairs approves.