BSO SRO Scot Peterson Still in Jail, Returns to Court

Former Broward County SRO, Scot Peterson, accused of doing nothing during the Parkland school shooting, is still sitting in jail. He was arrested earlier this week and has not been able to post bond or surrender his passport which is still at his home in North Carolina.

According to court documents, Peterson’s attorneys are expected to stand in front of a judge Thursday morning, arguing to reduce Peterson’s bond and the loosen the restrictions of his pre-trial release. On Tuesday, Peterson was arrested on 11 charges, including seven counts of child neglect for his role during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that killed 17 students and staff.

Jeff Bell, the president of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association is questioning the child neglect charges because it would mean that the school resource officer would actually be a designated caregiver and not protector of students.

During his first appearance Wednesday morning, Judge Jackie Powell upheld Peterson’s $102,000 bond and told Peterson’s attorneys he must turn in his passport before his release; his passport is at his home in Murphy, NC.

Broward County Court Documents show Peterson’s attorney, Joseph DiRuzzo, will argue the charges, saying law enforcement officers are not child caregivers and could not be charged with child neglect. In a motion filed Wednesday, DiRuzzo also calls the bond and conditions of release “excessive” for a long time deputy with no criminal history, saying Peterson is not a threat to the public, nor a flight-risk.

DiRuzzo will ask Judge Elizabeth Scherer to release Peterson on his own recognizance and modify the conditions of his release, which include eliminating an ankle monitor and giving Peterson a week from his release date to obtain and turn in his passport.

Judge Scherer is the same judge presiding over the death penalty case of the confessed, accused school shooter.

Thursday’s hearing will begin at 11 a.m. at the Broward County Courthouse.