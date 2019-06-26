BSO to Release Internal Affairs Report on Parkland Mass Shooting Today

The Broward Sheriff’s Office internal affairs investigation into the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is set to be released on Wednesday.

Newly appointed Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony is holding a news conference to announce the findings this morning.

The shooting in Parkland on Valentine’s Day last year left 17 people dead.

In the aftermath of Parkland, Gov. DeSantis suspended then BSO Sheriff Scott Israel who is waiting for the recommendation to the Florida Senate from a Special Magistrate who just heard his testimony in a hearing to get his job back.

Former school resource officer deputy Scot Peterson is facing eleven criminal charges, including seven counts of child neglect as investigators said he didn’t engage the attacker.