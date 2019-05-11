Buckingham Palace is Having a Makeover

Queen Elizabeth’s residence, Buckingham Palace is currently being renovated. Several pieces from the East Wing were transferred to other areas in Buckingham Palace in order for the renovations to take place. According to the Palace, many items will be on display in Brighton’s Royal Pavilion.

Photos of the changes that have taken place were posted on The Royal Family’s official Twitter account.

Recently, @RCT have removed all objects from #BuckinghamPalace’s East Wing, including over 3,000 works of art.

Shown here is the Principal Corridor, home to the Centre Room, which leads onto the historic balcony – used by the Royal Family on national occasions. pic.twitter.com/OdfH4uXcK9 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 10, 2019

Buckingham Palace is updating its water and heating systems as part of its multi-million revamp to become more environmentally friendly. The Royal Family also shared a video on their Twitter account detailing the renovations to take place.

Watch: The boilers in Buckingham Palace are over 30 years old and, as part of the Reservicing Programme, are in urgent need of replacement. Find out more about how these boilers are being replaced. pic.twitter.com/vsCZcRffOk — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 10, 2019

It looks like the Royal Family has a huge project on their hands. We look forward to seeing the new Buckingham Palace!