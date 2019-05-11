Buckingham Palace is Having a Makeover

Queen Elizabeth’s residence, Buckingham Palace is currently being renovated. Several pieces from the  East Wing were transferred to other areas in Buckingham Palace in order for the renovations to take place. According to the Palace,  many items will be on display in Brighton’s Royal Pavilion.

Photos of the changes that have taken place were posted on The Royal Family’s official Twitter account.

Buckingham Palace is updating its water and heating systems as part of its multi-million revamp to become more environmentally friendly. The Royal Family also shared a video on their Twitter account detailing the renovations to take place.

It looks like the Royal Family has a huge project on their hands. We look forward to seeing the new Buckingham Palace!

 

SHARE