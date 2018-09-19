A female Uber driver is suing Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston for allegedly groping her in Arizona.

The incident in March 2016 prompted the NFL to suspend Winston for the first three games of the regular season after its investigation found that he had touched the woman

in an inappropriate and sexual manner.

The driver filed suit yesterday, seeking in excess of $75-thousand in damages.

The suit comes as Winston approaches the final game of the suspension, and with the team off to a 2-0 start.

The suit calls the apology that Winston issued in July “hollow” and claims he has a history of sexually hostile behavior and does not understand the impact of his conduct.

Winston was accused of rape when he was a student and quarterback at FSU in 2012.

Despite the allegations, he went on to win a Heisman Trophy and the National Championship in 2013.

850WFTL will hold a pop-up panel on sexual harassment and abuse and what to do if you believe you are a victim or and have been wrongly accused. That’s Thursday morning at 9:05.

The post Bucs QB Winston Sued Over Alleged Groping Incident appeared first on 850 WFTL.