Bud Light Offering Free Beer After Area 51 Raid!

With celebrities offering their support behind the “Storm Area 51” event, Bud Light wanted to get in on it too! On Wednesday, the beer giant tweeted, “We’d like to be the first brand to formally announce that we will not be sponsoring the Area 51 raid.” But then they had a change of heart, replying, “Screw it. Free Bud Light to any alien that makes it out. In another post, Bud Light showed off a photo of their well known tall can, in black and neon green colors with an alien shaped head replacing the logo. At the top is states “We know of no space beer by any other life form which is brewed and aged to be more refreshing.”

While some asked if they were joking, Bud commented, “51,000 RT’S and we’ll make it happen.”