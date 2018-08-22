Bull Market Makes History

Wall Street’s Bull Market is celebrating a market milestone.

Today marks the longest-running “bull market” in modern financial history at 3,453 days old.

That’s the longest streak on record since World War Two.

It officially started on March 9, 2009 in the aftermath of what most financial experts refer to as the Great Recession.

The S&P 500 hits an all-time high, and ties the record for longest bull market ever. https://t.co/0zxHmpgYeU pic.twitter.com/aYpGjR2UbO — CNBC (@CNBC) August 21, 2018

At that time, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was around 6500. Today it’s hovering at 26,000.

The streak is intact because the S&P 500 never dropped 20%, the trigger for a new Bear Market.

On Wednesday, the market reached its longest run as a bull market thanks to positive corporate earnings, a booming economy and an overhaul to a tax code that the GOP had sought for decades.

