Burger King Condemns Employee Who Cleaned Table with Mop

Burger King is apologizing after an employee at one of its restaurants near Jacksonville was caught on video using a floor mop to clean the tops of tables.

The video, recorded by a customer, shows an employee scrubbing a table with a mop and then using it to continue mopping the floor.

The fast food chain released a statement Friday condemning the employee’s actions. It reads, “The action depicted in the video is unacceptable and not in line with our brand standards or operational procedures. We have strict protocols around cleanliness and food safety. The restaurant owner will be re-training his team on all operational protocols.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which regulates restaurants, also provided a statement that reads, “Pursuant to the FDA Food Code, cloths in-use for wiping counters and other equipment surfaces must be clean and held between uses in a chemical sanitizer solution. A floor mop is not an acceptable cleaning implement.”

Jacksonville television station WJXT-4 reports the same Burger King location was cited for eight violations last February, including moldy kitchen vents and dirty freezer interiors.