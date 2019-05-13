Burglary suspects ram police cruiser causing officer to crash into a pole

The Miami Shores police department is reporting that one of their officers suffered minor injuries after four burglary suspects rammed a police vehicle in an attempt to evade capture.

The incident occurred Monday morning near the intersection of Northeast 12th Avenue and Northeast 97th Street.

According to the report, the officer noticed the four suspects attempting to burglarize vehicles in the area of northeast 91st Street and attempted to stop them.

That’s when the four suspects jumped into a truck and rammed the police vehicle twice before leaving the scene.

The second hit to the police vehicle caused it to crash into a light pole.

The officer was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

All four suspect where later captured and taken into custody.