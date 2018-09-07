Burt Reynolds Dies at 82

Legendary actor Burt Reynolds has died of heart failure.
The 82 year old actor reportedly passed away at Jupiter Medical Center.
Reynolds and his then wife Loni Anderson hosted a star studded grand opening of the Kravis Center.
Reynolds played halfback at Palm Beach High School before going to Florida State in 1954 on a football scholarship.
And recently he bought new uniforms for the Noles.

In 2015 Reynolds released a memoir and during an interview, the 79-year-old said: “Clint Eastwood and I were fired on the same day.

“They told him his Adam’s apple stuck out too far, he talked too slow and he had to get that chipped tooth fixed. I then said ‘why are you firing me?’ and they said ‘you can’t act!’”

Burt, who was told to change his name from Buddy during his first audition, continued: “So we were walking to his truck and I said ‘you’re in a hell of a lot of trouble’… I said ‘I’ll eventually learn to act. You’ll never get rid of that Adam’s apple’.”

 

