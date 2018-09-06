Burt Reynolds Dies In Jupiter At 82

This is a sad day for me. Burt Reynolds was one of the cool guys when I was growing up. I loved me some Smokey and the Bandit and I knew almost EVERY line in the movie. I was also a big Longest Yard fan too. I actually teared up when the Caretaker character died. But then the funny lines again had me rollin. I just might have to head to Burt Reynolds park in Jupiter and pop a cold one in his honor. RIP Burt!

There was way more to Burt Reynolds then the two movies I talked about. Get everything Bury Reynolds you wanna know HERE