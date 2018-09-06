Burt Reynolds Dies In Jupiter At 82

This is a sad day for me.  Burt Reynolds was one of the cool guys when I was growing up.  I loved me some Smokey and the Bandit and I knew almost EVERY line in the movie.  I was also a big Longest Yard fan too.  I actually teared up when the Caretaker character died.  But then the funny lines again had me rollin.  I just might have to head to Burt Reynolds park in Jupiter and pop a cold one in his honor.  RIP Burt!

There was way more to Burt Reynolds then the two movies I talked about.  Get everything Bury Reynolds you wanna know HERE

 

 

