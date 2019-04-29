Bus driver gets probation after admitting to raping teen

A judge has sentenced a former bus driver to serve probation after the driver admitted to raping a 14-year-old girl who he met on one of his bus routes.

26-year-old Shane Piche was sentenced to serve 10 years of probation on the third-degree rape charge Thursday.

According to the report, Piche took the girl to his home in Watertown City, New York and raped her after giving her alcohol.

Judge James P. McClusky reported that because Piche had a clean record prior to this incident and there was only one victim, he felt there was justification for the lower-level designation.

In addition to probation, Piche will also be required to register as a Level 1 sex offender, which means he will not be added to the sex offender databases, and he will be required to have someone else present when with people under the age of 17.

Piche’s attorney, Eric T. Swartz, says he feels good about the sentence, while the teen’s mother told reporters that she does not feel the sentence was just:

“I wish Shane Piche would have received time in jail for the harm he caused to my child. He took something from my daughter she will never get back and has caused her to struggle with depression and anxiety.”

Piche’s other charges consist of first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly providing the youth with alcohol.