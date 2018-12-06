Bush 41 Final Farewell Involves Trains and Planes

Officials are expecting big crowds along the route of the train that will take President George H.W. Bush on his final journey today.

Union Pacific engine 4141 will carry the former president’s flag-draped coffin for around 70 miles from suburban Houston to College Station.

Bush 4141, the train that will carry the body of George H.W. Bush to College Station in Texas, has arrived in Houston. Watch live coverage here: https://t.co/IAOiLGURNa — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 2, 2018

It’s in College Station that the 41st president of the United States will be buried, alongside his late wife and their daughter Robin, on the grounds of the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum on the Texas A&M campus.

Former President George H.W. Bush’s final funeral is scheduled for this morning at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston. The 41st president, who died Friday at age 94, arrived in Ellington Field on Wednesday after an earlier funeral in DC.

The U.S. Navy will honor President George H.W. Bush with a 21 fighter jet flyover in the “missing man formation.”

The flyover will happen today over the Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas where the late president will be interred.

The missing man formation is an aerial salute, inspired by the 21 gun salute, performed for funerals and memorial events.

It will be led by a jet that reads “President George H.W. Bush” and “41” on the left front side to tribute the former naval aviator.