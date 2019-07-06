CA braces for aftershocks of 7.1 earthquake

California Governor Gavin Newsom is requesting federal assistance after Friday’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake.

Newsom has placed California’s Office of Emergency Services on its highest alert.

OES Director Mark Ghilarducci told reporters they have significant reports of fires, mostly as a result of gas leaks or gas line breaks near the epicenter just outside Ridgecrest in Southern California.

No fatalities or serious injuries have been reported.

Emergency officials are bracing for strong aftershocks.

The White House says President Trump is being kept up-to-date on the latest 7.1quake by several teams as he and the First Lady vacation at Trump’s Bedminister golf course in New Jersey.

Related content: