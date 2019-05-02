CA Synagogue Received Security Grant Weeks Before Attack

The Chabad of Poway synagogue, which was the site of a shooting last Saturday as Passover was coming to an end, had applied for a federal grant to install gates as well as more secure doors for better protection.

Although the $150,000 was approved last September, synagogue officials received the money in late March.

Rabbi Simcha Backman says, “Obviously we did not have a chance to start using the funds yet.” He oversees security grants for all 207 Chabad institutions in California.

The suspect, 19-year-old John Earnest, killed 60-year-old Lori Kaye and injured several others before he was arrested. Earnest has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder charges.

Backman and other Chabad rabbis in California have been asking members who are trained law enforcement professionals to carry their weapons at services since a gunman killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pensylvania last October.

The City of Poway also gave the Pittsburgh synagogue’s congregation active shooter training.

On Saturday, an off-duty Border Patrol agent who attends the synagogue fired at Earnest as he tried to flee, hitting his vehicle.

The 20-year-old Poway synagogue currently has video surveillance and spent a $75,000 grant it received nearly a decade ago on a security assessment, 16 cameras, fencing and lighting.

It applied for another grant one year ago to upgrade those cameras and make other enhancements.

The security grant program is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and is administered in California by the state’s Office of Emergency Services.

While the synagogue received grant approval in September, a workshop on the required documents was not held until the end of last October. The synagogue then submitted the first documents in early February, according to Office of Emergency Services spokesman Brad Alexander said.

The state requested additional information and then issued the money on March 22.

According to Backman, the paperwork and approval process typically takes at least one year to complete.

New FEMA rules allow grants to be spent on security guards, and recipients can request that existing grants be modified to allow for the addition of guards. Backman says his synagogue will hire guards even if FEMA does not fund them.