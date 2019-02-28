Calif. gas company PG&E takes blame for deadliest wildfire in state’s history

California natural gas company PG&E says it’s “probable” its equipment will be determined to be the cause of the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California’s history.

In a government filing today, PG&E said while the cause of the 2018 Camp Fire is still being investigated, the company believes it is probable its equipment will be “determined to be an ignition point for the wildfire.”

The Camp Fire started in Butte County in Northern California on November 8th and was responsible for at least 86 deaths.

Tens of thousands of structures were destroyed and hundreds of thousands of acres burned before the blaze was fully contained on November 25th.

PG&E filed for bankruptcy protection last month after amassing 10-and-a-half-billion-dollars in charges for claims connected to the Camp Fire.