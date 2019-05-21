California Eyes Health Care for Immigrants in the U.S. Illegally Should the government provide health care to adult immigrants living in the country illegally?

That’s a question California is looking to answer.

Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed covering immigrants between the ages of 19 to 25 and if passed, California would become the first state in the nation to provide this.

California already covers immigrants 18 and younger regardless of their status and officials say a final decision on wider coverage may come down to cost.

The plan will likely cost $98 million a year, according to Newson.