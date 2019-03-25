California Grower Recalls Avocados Sold in Florida

Some avocados grown in California now being voluntarily recalled in six states including Florida.

The concern is they may be contaminated with listeria.

For all the avacado lovers. https://t.co/IPZfWTtoRy — Local Food Day (@LocalFoodDay) March 24, 2019

The “Henry Avocado Corporation” pulling shipments across California, Florida, North Carolina, Arizona, New Hampshire and Wisconsin.

There have been no reports of any illnesses associated with the avocados, but an inspection of the company’s packing plant revealed samples that tested positive for listeria.

Consumers can identify the conventional products by either the “Bravocado” sticker. or organic products labeled “organic” which include “California” on the sticker.