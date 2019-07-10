California provides healthcare for illegal migrants under 25

California taxpayers will now be paying for healthcare for illegal immigrants under the age of 25.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the legislation Tuesday, as state officials expect the plan to cover about ninety thousand people at the cost of 98-million-dollars.

The new plan will only apply to people with incomes low enough to qualify for Medicaid and will go into effect in 2020.

California law already provides healthcare to children 18 and younger, regardless of their immigration status.

The move comes as the Trump administration continues its efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.

Governor Gavin said Tuesday that California is the most “Un-Trump” state in the nation “when it comes to health policy.”