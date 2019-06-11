California to offer some adult immigrants state-funded healthcare

Lawmakers in California have passed a $213 billion budget agreement that would provide some adult-aged legal immigrants with state-funded medical care.

Democrats agreed to language Sunday that would make legal immigrants between the ages of 19 and 25 eligible for the state’s Medicaid program.

Age and legal status are not the only qualifying measures needed to fall under the ruling, however, those who qualify for the program would also have to qualify for it financially.

“California believes that health is a fundamental right,” said state Sen. Holly Mitchell, a Los Angeles Democrat who led the budget negotiations.

According to the report, the state estimates that the new legislation will cover an additional 90,000 people and will cost the state and taxpayers an addition $98 million.

In order to pay for the addition, Democrats are considering taxing people in the state who don’t have health insurance.

Republicans on the legislative committee voted against the proposal saying that it is unfair to penalize citizens who are legally making the choice to not purchase healthcare to give those benefits to those who are here illegally. Despite that, the budget agreement was approved Sunday and is expected to pass the state Legislature later this week.

The $213 billion budget also includes language that would provide help to families earning up to 600% of the federal poverty level by partly paying for their monthly health insurance premiums via health insurance subsidies.

The budget agreement still must be approved by the full state Legislature and must be agreed upon by midnight on June 15th.