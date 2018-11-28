California Wildfire Benefit Concert

Stevie Wonder will help in raising money for the firefighters and the families that were displaced during the wildfires in California. The 22nd annual House Full of Toys Benefit Concert will be held on Dec. 9 in Los Angeles. Almost 90 people were killed and thousands are without homes. “We have to do our best to raise money for those that have been so less fortunate, for those that have lost dreams, lost their homes,” Wonder said. “I am very happy to do this again this year but very, very, very excited to do something to help those in a bigger sense the less fortunate.”

The music lineup is yet to be released.