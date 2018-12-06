Calling all Dogs to Boynton Beach Oceanfront Park

Bill is taking Cooper to the beach next weekend…because, for the first time, Boynton Beach will allow dogs on the beach at Oceanfront Park during a “test run” on Saturday, Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Owners are required to bring their pets on a leash to the fenced-off area where they can then roam free and play in the water. There is a two dogs-per-person limit. Owners must also clean up after their dog, cannot bring any food, cannot throw objects such as balls or Frisbees, and must have a leash in hand at all times. Female dogs in heat are also prohibited from entering the park. woof…

