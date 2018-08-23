What do you think about camel milk? Well Nutrition experts say it tastes basically like typical cow milk but has five times more Vitamin C and 10 times more iron! The Cholesterol level is also lower. What about if you have reactions to cow milk? Well, camel milk does not have as many allergens as simple cow milk! Cow milk is usually pasteurized, where as camel milk is unpasteurized. The only down fall to drinking this pure substance, is that it can cause food-borne illness.

Would you be willing to drink camel milk or stick to the regular milk products out there?