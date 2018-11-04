Campaigning Takes On A “New Note” As Early Voting Breaks Records

In what may not come as a big surprise to some, Florida is breaking records in terms of early voting as we head into the home stretch to Tuesday. New information shows that this election has had nearly double the turnout compared to the 2014 midterm election.

As of Saturday night, more than 2 million people throughout the state had voted, an increase of a million from four years ago.

Early voting comes to an end on Sunday at 7 p.m. in Palm Beach County.

Meanwhile, President Trump told supporters at a rally in Pensacola on Saturday that Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum would “destroy Florida,” calling his polices a “total nightmare” for the state.

He added, “You have only one choice, Ron DeSantis for governor. If you want to pay high taxes, you ought to vote for the mayor of Tallahassee. You will destroy the state that I love.”

Trump also criticized incumbent Democratic Senatorial candidate Bill Nelson, saying that he only sees Nelson “around election time when he’s on television every night.”

Meanwhile, Florida musician Jimmy Buffett stumped for the Democratic candidates at West Palm Beach’s Meyer Amphitheater, saying about Gillum and Nelson, “These are your guys. This is your ticket. … There are better days ahead.”

He also sang some of his well-known songs, while changing the lyrics for the election. On “Margaritaville,” he changed the lyrics to take aim at Governor Scott, Nelson’s political rival — “Some people claim there’s a red tide to blame, but I know it’s all Rick Scott’s fault.”

In the revised lyrics for “Come Monday,” he lamented, “it’s been two insane years, and it’s time to really switch gears.” He sang during “Volcano” that he did not want to “land on no Mar-a-Lago.”

Gillum acknowledged Friday’s deadly shooting at a yoga studio in Tallahassee, where he serves as mayor. Gillum told the crowd, “It only for me underscores what we have to do just three days from now when we send an unapologetic message to the NRA that their time is up in the state of Florida. Enough is enough. … My opinion is simple: If you want the power of God at your waist belt, you ought to at least have a background check.”

Nelson, who is going for his fourth Senate term, told supporters at the event, “You are here today because you know what is at stake.”

After the event, the Republican National Committee issued a statement that said that Nelson and Gillum have not done anything “to make Florida a Parrot Head paradise. No amount of time ‘wasted away again in Margaritaville,’ can erase that.”