Cancer-linked chemical found in popular breakfast cereals

A new study claims that a series of popular oat-based breakfast foods marketed to children have dangerous levels of a chemical some health officials link to cancer.

Environmental Working Group researchers found that 26 of 28 oat-based cereal products tested by the organization had “harmful” levels of glyphosate, the main ingredient of Roundup, a commonly used herbicide in agriculture.

Products included popular brands of Cheerios, Quaker Oats, including Honey Nut Cheerios, Quaker Oatmeal Squares Honey Nut, and Quaker Overnight Oats.

None of the products had levels above what is allowed by the Environmental Protection Agency.

However, the EWG argues that customers should be concerned that any levels of the weedkiller are being detected in products consumed by children every day.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Watch Live: NYPD holds press conference on the package bomb investigation Two packages sent to Rep. Maxine Waters Homeless man admits to fatally stabbing UM student ‘over 60 times’ Trump: Political violence against opponents is ‘attack on democracy itself’ Reports: Megyn Kelly Out at Today Tampa Man Arrested For Deadly Hit & Run of Three Linemen Restoring Power
Comments