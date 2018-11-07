Candidates Swap Leads; Shalala Wins District 27

With more precincts reporting, the results show Governor Rick Scott and his Democratic competitor for U.S. Senate, incumbent candidate Bill Nelson, flipping back and forth for a slight lead near or just over 50 percent.

The same can be said in the gubernatorial race between Ron DeSantis and Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum, who is currently the mayor of Tallahassee.

Another popular race in South Florida is the one for the U.S. House District 27 seat, where former University of Miami President Donna Shalala, representing the Democrats, has outnumbered Republican candidate Maria Elvira Salazar, about 51 to 45 percent, to win the seat that had been occupied by Republican Ileana Ros-Lehtinen to help the Democrats retake control of the House.

Despite success in the House for the democrats and gaining 33 seats, as of 10 pm, the Republicans had 48% of the vote while the Democrats only received 38% making the Republicans the projected winners of the Senate.

This is a developing story from 850 WFTL.