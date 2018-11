A lot of us can’t go without coffee in the morning but some mornings you may want something other than the usual! So Coffee-mate is releasing their new flavors to coffee creamers! Your taste buds will go wild for Snickers and Dove Dark Chocolate Almond.┬áThe creamers will be available for purchase in the cold section of your grocery store, running you about $4.00 in January! The 32 oz. bottles will hit the shelves the beginning of the new year!