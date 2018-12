Watch the second official trailer for MCU sci-fi action film “Captain Marvel” starring Brie Larson, Jude Law, Samuel L. Jackson, Annette Bening, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Gemma Chan, and Lee Pace. Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Release date: March 8th, 2019. Plot Summary Carol Danvers becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.