Car Crashes Into Greenacres Apartment, Two Dead Inside Vehicle

Scary moments this morning for residents of an apartment complex near Greenacres when a car smashed into their home.

Fortunately no one inside the apartment complex was hurt, but two people inside the car are dead.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at the Forest Hill Gardens Apartments on Forest Hill Blvd.

Detectives are investigating whether shots were fired in the area where a car crashed into an apartment building. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says the car came to rest inside a family’s kitchen at the Palo Verde Apartments in Greenacres.

Residents were evacuated from the 12-unit building after the crash due to the structural damage. The cause of the men’s deaths is pending autopsy

Four adults and four children were in the apartment at the time of the crash, according to a witness.

According to witnesses, the car was sitting inside a family’s kitchen but they escaped unharmed.

“None of the car is outside the wall. It’s completely inside the house … I started thinking about the people in there because there are kids in there and they literally started to crawl out anyway they could like through the windows anything,” said another witness, who called 911.

