Residents are still reeling from a huge explosion last night in a Royal Palm Beach neighborhood.

What was a car is now unrecognizable. https://t.co/JvSQ5Eg6rQ — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) May 16, 2019

A Mercedes caught fire and exploded in the driveway after the driver, who was inside his home, hit the keyless entry button which ignited a welding tank inside the car and the entire car exploded.

Windows in nearby homes were blown out. Fortunately no injuries were reported.