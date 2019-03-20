Carly Pearce Preforms Stripped Down Version Of ‘Closer To You’ I think I just fell in love with this song even more! Really feeling this stripped down version of ‘Closer To You’ by Carley Pearce for YouTube Nashville Session. Enjoy! SHARE RELATED CONTENT Woodstock 50 Lineup Announced Netflix Announces NEW Interactive Show “You vs. Wild” With Bear Grylls Garth Brooks And Others Make Special Appearance At Trisha Yearwood’s 20th Opry Anniversary Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, And George Straight To Perform At 2019 ACM Awards Kane Brown Teases New “90’s Inspired” Country Song Dave Grohl Of The ‘Foo Fighters’ Lends Sick “Guitar Throne” To ‘Old Dominion’s’ Mathew Ramsey After Leg Injury