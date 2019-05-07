Carly Pearce Reveals ‘CMT Music Awards’ Nominees In Three Major Categories

Last week we got the news that Little Big Town would be back to host the 2019 CMT Music Awards, and that Carly Pearce would announce the nominees on Tuesday (May 7), well she did, and Carly herself is among them.

Pearce Revealed nominees in three categories including Video of The Year, Female Video of The Year, and Male Video of The Year.

2019 CMT Music Awards Nominees Listed Below:

Video of the Year

“Cry Pretty,” Carrie Underwood

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson

“Break Up in the End,” Cole Swindell

“Speechless,” Dan + Shay

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

“Desperate Man,” Eric Church

“Simple,” Florida Georgia Line

“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves

“Good as You,” Kane Brown

“Coming Home,” Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels

“Miss Me More,” Kelsea Ballerini

“She Got the Best of Me,” Luke Combs

“Girl,” Maren Morris

“Someone I Used to Know,” Zac Brown Band

Female Video of the Year

“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile

“Love Wins,” Carrie Underwood

“Space Cowboy,” Kacey Musgraves

“Miss Me More,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Girl,” Maren Morris

“Keeper of the Flame,” Miranda Lambert

“Closer to You,” Carly Pearce

Male Video of the Year

“Break Up in the End,” Cole Swindell

“Desperate Man,” Eric Church

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert

“Lose It,” Kane Brown

“Get Along,” Kenny Chesney

“Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset,” Luke Bryan

“Life Changes,” Thomas Rhett

More nominees to be announced soon!

The 2019 CMT Music Awards air LIVE from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on June 5 at 8PM on CMT.