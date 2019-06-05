Carnival Cruise Line Fined $20M For Dumping Waste Into The Ocean

Miami-based Carnival Cruise Lines was ordered by a Federal judge in Miami to pay a $20 million fine after getting caught dumping sewage into the ocean – again.

The company was fined $40 million in 2016 for dumping ‘oily waste’ into the ocean, then covering it up. Now the cruise line has been fined again for dumping plastic and food waste near the Bahamas violating the terms of its probation.

Carnival CEO Arnold Donald said the company is guilty and plans to fix its “shortcomings”. The company could face additional fines of up to $1 million a day if changes are not made by September.