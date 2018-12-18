Carrie Underwood Fires Back at Fan

Carrie Underwood has the fans who bash and complain about her music too.. and this time she put her foot down, in a polite and classy way of course! A fan posted about her new song and this was Carrie’s response during Sunday Night Football!

Hey, I know my music isn’t for everyone, but I love what I do and I love being a part of @SNFonNBC ! ❤️ I am one lucky lady! I also love women who build other women up…just saying…👍 https://t.co/F4yuNGKj0M — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) December 17, 2018